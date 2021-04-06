Menu
2011 Honda Fit

154,000 KM

Details

$6,695

+ tax & licensing
$6,695

+ taxes & licensing

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

2011 Honda Fit

2011 Honda Fit

Sport

2011 Honda Fit

Sport

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,695

+ taxes & licensing

154,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6863817
  • VIN: JHMGE8H74BC800798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Honda Fit LX-1.5 L Engine-Gas Saver- -2 set of tires on rims-fog lightAnti-Lock Brakes;Driver Air Bag;Passenger Air Bag;Side Air Bag;Traction Control;Heated Mirrors;Power Mirrors;Power Windows;Rear Window Defrost;Air Conditioning;Cruise Control;Keyless Entry;Power Steering;Tilt Steering Wheel;AM/FM Radio;Bucket Seats;Power Door Locks;CD Player;Trip Computer;Stability Control;MP3 Player;Bluetooth;Pass-Through Rear Seat;Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers;Driver Vanity Mirror;Passenger Vanity Mirror;Child Safety Locks;Auxiliary Audio Input;Rear Head Air Bag;AM/FM CD Player;Rear Bench Seat;;Bluetooth Connection;Folding Rear Seat...ect WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"We are a proud member of OMVIC and UCDA. Car proof reports are available upon request" No Accident" We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins For more information please visit our website at http://oshawafineautosale.webs.com/ or call 2896531993 .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from. Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. 766 Simcoe Street South, in Oshawa , just south of 401 and Bloor street, corner of Erie street and Simcoe-IN EXCELLENT CONDITIONS

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Equalizer

