905-721-1200
2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring
GLS
Location
Boss Auto
1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8358618
- Stock #: 104691
- VIN: KMHDC8AE0BU104691
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,668 KM
Vehicle Description
VERY CLEAN AND SPACIOUS HYUNDAI WAGON, EQUIPPED W/ THE FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.0L ENGINE, LOADED W/ CRUISE CONTROL, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES ON RIMS, SOLD CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTIES!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!
Vehicle Features
