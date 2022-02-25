Menu
2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

134,668 KM

$7,998

+ tax & licensing
$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

GLS

GLS

Location

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

134,668KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8358618
  • Stock #: 104691
  • VIN: KMHDC8AE0BU104691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,668 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY CLEAN AND SPACIOUS HYUNDAI WAGON, EQUIPPED W/ THE FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.0L ENGINE, LOADED W/ CRUISE CONTROL, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES ON RIMS, SOLD CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTIES!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

