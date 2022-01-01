+ taxes & licensing
416-356-3904
205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7
416-356-3904
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
$11,495 CERTIFIED plus taxes and Licensing
2011 Infiniti G37x S AWD LUXURY
Sport seats, suspension and oem aero kit. Invidia Exhaust and High Flow Cats. SPRINT BOOSTER 3 installed 65% throttle response TYPE S w/PADDLE SHIFTERS, V6 AWD CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED MEMORY LEATHER PARKING SENSOR Very Very clean vehicle, runs and drive great. New brake pads and rotors all around. New tires few months old. GREAT CONDITION 3.7L V6 Infiniti G37x AWD Luxury Package with Automatic Transmission, Sunroof, Back Up Camera, Memory Heated Leather Seat, Reverse Parking Sensors, and Bluetooth. Silver on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Keyless, Sunroof, Dual Power Seats, Memory Driver Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise.
$11,495 CERTIFIED plus taxes and Licensing
FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE.
FANAA AUTO GROUP
WWW.FANAAAUTO.COM
Fanaa.Autogroup@gmail.com
416 356-3904
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7