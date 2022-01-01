Menu
2011 Infiniti G37X

197,475 KM

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

416-356-3904

2011 Infiniti G37X

2011 Infiniti G37X

Sport

2011 Infiniti G37X

Sport

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

416-356-3904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 197,475 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Infiniti G37x S AWD LUXURY

Sport seats, suspension and oem aero kit. Invidia Exhaust and High Flow Cats. SPRINT BOOSTER 3 installed 65% throttle response TYPE S w/PADDLE SHIFTERS, V6 AWD CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED MEMORY LEATHER PARKING SENSOR Very Very clean vehicle, runs and drive great. New brake pads and rotors all around. New tires few months old. GREAT CONDITION 3.7L V6 Infiniti G37x AWD Luxury Package with Automatic Transmission, Sunroof, Back Up Camera, Memory Heated Leather Seat, Reverse Parking Sensors, and Bluetooth. Silver on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Keyless, Sunroof, Dual Power Seats, Memory Driver Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Bluetooth Connection

