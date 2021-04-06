Menu
2011 Jeep Patriot

126,467 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2011 Jeep Patriot

2011 Jeep Patriot

North | Auto | 4WD | Heated Seats | Tinted

2011 Jeep Patriot

North | Auto | 4WD | Heated Seats | Tinted

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

126,467KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6902352
  • Stock #: 041
  • VIN: 1J4NF2GB6BD115537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,467 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Blackberry Pearlcoat Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, 4 W D Drivetrain, Power Group, Near-New All-Season Tires, Tilt Steering, Air conditioning, Heated Seats, Tinted Glass, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Roof Rack, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Aux Input and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
"Nice car, drives very well, looks and feels like a car that was well looked after and maintained. Great on fuel, easy to drive and manoeuver all while maintaining great reliability. Come check it out, you won't be disappointed!" - Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

