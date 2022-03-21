Menu
2011 Jeep Patriot

164,500 KM

$8,490

+ tax & licensing
$8,490

+ taxes & licensing

Mint Auto Sales

905-240-6468

2011 Jeep Patriot

2011 Jeep Patriot

4WD 4dr North

2011 Jeep Patriot

4WD 4dr North

Location

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

905-240-6468

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,490

+ taxes & licensing

164,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8801402
  • Stock #: 671
  • VIN: 1J4NF2GB8BD126426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,500 KM

Disclosures

Used as a taxi or limousine This vehicle was previously used as a taxi or limousine.

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED!!!

 

All of our vehicles are certified!!!

We have an on-site garage open from Monday to Friday to assist with all types of services that your vehicle may require.

On-site approval for leasing as low as 4.5%

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit... You’re Approved!!!

Call us at 905-240-MINT(6468)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Mint Auto Sales

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

