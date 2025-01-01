$12,989+ tax & licensing
2011 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara 4WD
2011 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara 4WD
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$12,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sand
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 203,960 KM
Vehicle Description
Ready for adventure? Look no further than this 2011 Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED SAHARA 4WD, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This rugged SUV boasts a powerful 3.8L 6-cylinder engine and a 4-wheel drive system, making it perfect for tackling any terrain. With its iconic Jeep styling and Sand exterior, this Wrangler is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Step inside the spacious cabin and experience the comfort of heated leather seats, a premium sound system, and a sunroof for those perfect sunny days. This Wrangler has been well-maintained with 203,960km on the odometer, and comes equipped with a warranty for your peace of mind.
Get ready to conquer the open road with this versatile Jeep Wrangler. With its 4-wheel drive, you can take on any adventure, while its comfortable interior and luxurious features keep you relaxed and entertained. The Wrangler's hardtop roof lets you enjoy the fresh air and sunshine, and its powerful engine ensures a thrilling drive. This Jeep is packed with features that make it both practical and fun.
Here are 5 features that make this Jeep Wrangler stand out:
- 4-wheel drive: Go off-road with confidence and tackle any terrain with ease.
- Heated leather seats: Enjoy luxurious comfort, even on chilly days.
- Hardtop Roof: Feel the wind in your hair and soak up the sun on your adventures.
- Premium sound system: Enjoy your favorite tunes with crystal clear sound quality.
- Warranty included: Drive with peace of mind knowing you have a warranty to cover you.
Come down to R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. and experience the thrill of driving this iconic Jeep Wrangler.This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
Call Dealer
905-571-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-571-3460