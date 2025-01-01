Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Ready for adventure? Look no further than this 2011 Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED SAHARA 4WD, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This rugged SUV boasts a powerful 3.8L 6-cylinder engine and a 4-wheel drive system, making it perfect for tackling any terrain. With its iconic Jeep styling and Sand exterior, this Wrangler is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Step inside the spacious cabin and experience the comfort of heated leather seats, a premium sound system, and a sunroof for those perfect sunny days. This Wrangler has been well-maintained with 203,960km on the odometer, and comes equipped with a warranty for your peace of mind.</p><p>Get ready to conquer the open road with this versatile Jeep Wrangler. With its 4-wheel drive, you can take on any adventure, while its comfortable interior and luxurious features keep you relaxed and entertained. The Wranglers hardtop roof lets you enjoy the fresh air and sunshine, and its powerful engine ensures a thrilling drive. This Jeep is packed with features that make it both practical and fun.</p><p>Here are 5 features that make this Jeep Wrangler stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>4-wheel drive:</strong> Go off-road with confidence and tackle any terrain with ease.</li><li><strong>Heated leather seats:</strong> Enjoy luxurious comfort, even on chilly days.</li><li><strong>Hardtop Roof:</strong> Feel the wind in your hair and soak up the sun on your adventures.</li><li><strong>Premium sound system:</strong> Enjoy your favorite tunes with crystal clear sound quality.</li><li><strong>Warranty included:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing you have a warranty to cover you.</li></ul><p>Come down to R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. and experience the thrill of driving this iconic Jeep Wrangler.</p><pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C <br /><br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br />Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre>

2011 Jeep Wrangler

203,960 KM

Details Description Features

$12,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12216843

2011 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4WD

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1740499305
  2. 1740499305
  3. 1740499303
  4. 1740499302
  5. 1740499305
  6. 1740499305
  7. 1740499305
  8. 1740499305
  9. 1740499305
  10. 1740499305
  11. 1740499304
  12. 1740499304
  13. 1740499305
  14. 1740499304
  15. 1740499304
  16. 1740499305
  17. 1740499304
  18. 1740499303
  19. 1740499304
  20. 1740499305
  21. 1740499305
  22. 1740499305
  23. 1740499305
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
203,960KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1j4ba3h16bl621310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sand
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,960 KM

Vehicle Description

Ready for adventure? Look no further than this 2011 Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED SAHARA 4WD, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This rugged SUV boasts a powerful 3.8L 6-cylinder engine and a 4-wheel drive system, making it perfect for tackling any terrain. With its iconic Jeep styling and Sand exterior, this Wrangler is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Step inside the spacious cabin and experience the comfort of heated leather seats, a premium sound system, and a sunroof for those perfect sunny days. This Wrangler has been well-maintained with 203,960km on the odometer, and comes equipped with a warranty for your peace of mind.

Get ready to conquer the open road with this versatile Jeep Wrangler. With its 4-wheel drive, you can take on any adventure, while its comfortable interior and luxurious features keep you relaxed and entertained. The Wrangler's hardtop roof lets you enjoy the fresh air and sunshine, and its powerful engine ensures a thrilling drive. This Jeep is packed with features that make it both practical and fun.

Here are 5 features that make this Jeep Wrangler stand out:

  • 4-wheel drive: Go off-road with confidence and tackle any terrain with ease.
  • Heated leather seats: Enjoy luxurious comfort, even on chilly days.
  • Hardtop Roof: Feel the wind in your hair and soak up the sun on your adventures.
  • Premium sound system: Enjoy your favorite tunes with crystal clear sound quality.
  • Warranty included: Drive with peace of mind knowing you have a warranty to cover you.

Come down to R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. and experience the thrill of driving this iconic Jeep Wrangler.

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2015 Kia Soul SX LUXURY LOADED for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Kia Soul SX LUXURY LOADED 179,468 KM $6,989 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Audi Q5 AWD TDI RARE FIND! for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Audi Q5 AWD TDI RARE FIND! 133,385 KM $18,989 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 4DR SDN GAS SAVER for sale in Oshawa, ON
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 4DR SDN GAS SAVER 205,110 KM $5,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2011 Jeep Wrangler