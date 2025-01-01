Menu
<p>4 Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission, Silver in Colour, Air, Tilt, PW, PL, Power Mirrors, Delay Wipers, CD Player and more. Runs and Drives Very Well.  $4995+tax & licensing. CERTIFIED. Warranty Available.  Phone: (905) 579-6777 or (905) 718-5032. OLYMPIA AUTO CENTRE.   Visit our new location at 226 Bloor Street East, Oshawa. Just West of Ritson Road on North side of Street. Directly across from The Bakers Table Bakery.  Over 25 years in business, since 1999.  Open Monday thru Saturday from 11:00 A.M. - 9:00 P.M. by appointment, just call in advance to book a time. Thank you.</p>

2011 Kia Forte5

220,000 KM

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing
Olympia Auto Center

226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6

905-579-6777

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4 Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission, Silver in Colour, Air, Tilt, PW, PL, Power Mirrors, Delay Wipers, CD Player and more. Runs and Drives Very Well.  $4995+tax & licensing. CERTIFIED. Warranty Available.  Phone: (905) 579-6777 or (905) 718-5032. OLYMPIA AUTO CENTRE.   Visit our new location at 226 Bloor Street East, Oshawa. Just West of Ritson Road on North side of Street. Directly across from The Baker's Table Bakery.  Over 25 years in business, since 1999.  Open Monday thru Saturday from 11:00 A.M. - 9:00 P.M. by appointment, just call in advance to book a time. Thank you.

2011 Kia Forte5