$3,889

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2011 Kia Rio5

EX

Location

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

  • 171,100KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5011014
  • VIN: knadh5b30b6838282
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.



Financing available O.A.C.















R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.







R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Convenience
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Bluetooth Connection

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 136,100 KM
$7,489 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Accent GL
 137,100 KM
$5,989 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Altima 2...
 122,065 KM
$7,489 + tax & lic

