+ taxes & licensing
289-653-1993
766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
289-653-1993
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
THIS SUV COMING SOON
2011 Kia Sorento AWD 4dr V6 Auto EX Lux .-7 passengers-AWD-Back up Camera-Leather/Power/Heated Seats-PANO ROOF-LOTS MORE...This vehicle comes CERTIFIED AND ETESTED!! Extended warranty also available for purchase. We are a proud member of OMVIC and UCDA. Carproof reports are available upon request " Clean Carproof" We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins For more information please visit our website at http://oshawafineautosale.webs.com/ or call/text 2899927630 or call main line 289 653 1993. to see more of our dealership’s vehicles on Kijiji, or our web. page, please view Poster add on the right upper side of this page. Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from. Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. 766 Simcoe Street South, in Oshawa , just south of 401 and bloor street, corner of erie street and simcoe Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 3.5L/212 L/100Km City: 10.3 L/100Km Hwy: 7.5
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6