Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Kia Soul

157,786 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Plus Car Sales

416-551-0887

Contact Seller
2011 Kia Soul

2011 Kia Soul

5dr Wgn

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Kia Soul

5dr Wgn

Location

Auto Plus Car Sales

347 Simcoe St S, Oshawa, ON L1H 4J5

416-551-0887

  1. 6386342
  2. 6386342
  3. 6386342
  4. 6386342
  5. 6386342
  6. 6386342
  7. 6386342
  8. 6386342
  9. 6386342
  10. 6386342
  11. 6386342
  12. 6386342
  13. 6386342
  14. 6386342
  15. 6386342
  16. 6386342
  17. 6386342
  18. 6386342
  19. 6386342
  20. 6386342
  21. 6386342
  22. 6386342
  23. 6386342
  24. 6386342
  25. 6386342
  26. 6386342
  27. 6386342
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

157,786KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6386342
  • Stock #: 270
  • VIN: KNDJT2A26B7266074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 270
  • Mileage 157,786 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof ,Power Seats, Air Conditioning, Power Windows,  Alloy Wheels Keyless Entry Heated Seats safety included 


WE PROVIDE FINANCE FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT, APPLY AT


HTTPS://WWW.AUTOPLUSCARSALES.CA/CAR-LOAN-APPLICATION.


WARRANTY AVAILABLE FROM 3 MONTHS TO 3 YEARS.


VEHICLE CAN'T BE PLATED AND DERIVABLE ON THE ROAD (LICENSED) IF NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED NINETY-FIVE DOLLARS


IMPORTANT UPDATE REGARDING COVID-19


To Our Valued Customers, Neighbor's, And Communities


AUTO PLUS CAR SALES Take It Very Serious to Protect Our Customers, Staff and Our Community to Stay Healthy by Following the Recommendation of Our Canadian Public Health to Help Prevent the Spread of the (COVID-19)


We Also Offer Online Purchase When We Will Deliver the Vehicle to Your Home Fully Sanitized Inside and Outside Subject to A Max Distance Of 25km.For Your Protection and Ours, We Will Not Be Shaking Hands When You Arrive, But Please Know That We Appreciate Your Visit as Much as We Always Do.


Thank You for Being Part of Our Community, We Will Continue to Monitor the Situation Closely and Adjust Our Policies Accordingly as Per the Canadian Health Authorities.


 


AUTO PLUS CAR SALES


437 Simcoe St, South, Oshawa, ON, L1H 4J5


416-676-4941

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Folding Rear Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Plus Car Sales

2011 Kia Soul 5dr Wgn
 157,786 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Titan 4W...
 131,332 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Pathfind...
 184,137 KM
$10,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Plus Car Sales

Auto Plus Car Sales

Auto Plus Car Sales

347 Simcoe St S, Oshawa, ON L1H 4J5

Call Dealer

416-551-XXXX

(click to show)

416-551-0887

Alternate Numbers
647-409-4745
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory