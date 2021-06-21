Menu
2011 Kia Soul

167,145 KM

Details Description Features

$6,998

+ tax & licensing
Boss Auto Sales

905-721-1200

2U

2011 Kia Soul

Location

Boss Auto Sales

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

167,145KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7350356
  • Stock #: B7290479
  • VIN: KNDJT2A29B7290479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,145 KM

Vehicle Description

UNIQUE BLUE, FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.0L ENGINE, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY RIMS, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY, A/C, WARRANTY AND MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Included
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Bluetooth Connection

