2011 Kia Soul

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,989 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 6 , 0 6 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9895541

9895541 VIN: KNDJT2A2XB7290989

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Onyx Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 176,061 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Seating Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

