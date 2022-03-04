Menu
2011 Land Rover LR4

192,196 KM

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

416-356-3904

Location

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

416-356-3904

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8429571
  • VIN: SALAG2D42BA552923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
Vehicle Description

7 Passenger!

$16,900 +TAX & LICENSING

Beautiful Tan on beige Leather!  

Drives great with lots of Power

Fully Loaded!

 

Dual Headrest DVDs, Navigation, Backup Camera,  Bluetooth,  push start, Leather, Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Power seats, Air conditioning, Keyless entry

And More!

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. This car can be certified for and additional $695 but if not Certified then As per OMVIC required disclosure, this vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and may not be mechanically sound until Certified.

 

Financing is available! 

 

Good, bad or no credit? We can help! 

Warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable!

 

FANAA AUTO GROUP

Fanaa.Autogroup@gmail.com 

416 356-3904

www.fanaaauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
DVD / Entertainment
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available

