2011 Lexus RX 350
RX 350 | AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Cam | Bluetooth
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
- Listing ID: 8676977
- Stock #: 210
- VIN: 2T2BK1BA6BC087129
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,794 KM
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
Vehicle Highlights:
Tungsten White Pearl Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, A W D Drivetrain, Power Sunroof, Factory Installed Reverse Camera, Power Group, Power Telescopic Steering, Power Front Seats with Memory & Lumbar Support, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Fog Lights, Proximity Access, Push Button Start, Bluetooth, Tinted Glass, Rear Spoiler, Tow Package, Steering Wheel Controls, Cruise Control, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
"Prestigious and reliable, this 2011 Lexus RX 350 is the perfect choice. For business, or for pleasure, this car will leave a lasting impression on your clients or your friends! Very clean inside and out, the body is in phenomenal shape and the leather is still like new! Local new car dealership trade-in, don't wait until it's gone. Come now!" -Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
