2011 Lexus RX 350

129,794 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2011 Lexus RX 350

2011 Lexus RX 350

RX 350 | AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Cam | Bluetooth

2011 Lexus RX 350

RX 350 | AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Cam | Bluetooth

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

129,794KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8676977
  • Stock #: 210
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BA6BC087129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,794 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Tungsten White Pearl Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, A W D Drivetrain, Power Sunroof, Factory Installed Reverse Camera, Power Group, Power Telescopic Steering, Power Front Seats with Memory & Lumbar Support, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Fog Lights, Proximity Access, Push Button Start, Bluetooth, Tinted Glass, Rear Spoiler, Tow Package, Steering Wheel Controls, Cruise Control, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
"Prestigious and reliable, this 2011 Lexus RX 350 is the perfect choice. For business, or for pleasure, this car will leave a lasting impression on your clients or your friends! Very clean inside and out, the body is in phenomenal shape and the leather is still like new! Local new car dealership trade-in, don't wait until it's gone. Come now!" -Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
COOLED SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

