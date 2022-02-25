Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Lincoln MKS

333,338 KM

Details Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
2011 Lincoln MKS

2011 Lincoln MKS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Lincoln MKS

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

333,338KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8292186
  • VIN: 1LNHL9FT8BG612677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 333,338 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

2011 GMC Sierra 1500...
 179,577 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 Rebel
 268,919 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic
2011 BMW X3 35i
 189,227 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory