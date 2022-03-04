$12,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Lincoln MKX
AWD | Leather | Reverse Cam | Alloys | Tinted ++
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
- Listing ID: 8520941
- Stock #: 198
- VIN: 2LMDJ8JK0BBJ24381
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 183,444 KM
Vehicle Description
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111.
Vehicle Highlights:
White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, A W D Drivetrain, Chrome Finished Alloy Wheels with Near-New Pirelli Scorpion All-Season Tires, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors, Tinted Glass, Power & Heated Seats with Lumbar Support, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Microsoft SYNC Infotainment System, Factory Installed Reverse Camera, Power Liftgate, Power Folding & Split Rear Seats, Rear Spoiler, Tinted Glass, Fog Lights, Rain Visors, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescopic Steering, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
"Very well looked after and maintained, this 2011 Lincoln MKX was traded-in directly to us on a newer model Lincoln MKX. We drove it all the way from Ottawa without skipping a beat. Everything is working as it should, the car drives extremely well! The body is in great shape for the year and the interior has been well looked after. Clean Carfax Canada report, this isn't one you want to miss! Call and book your appointment, this one won't last long!" -Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2.
1-905-576-8111
Vehicle Features
