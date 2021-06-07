Menu
2011 Lincoln MKZ

126,731 KM

$9,998

+ tax & licensing
$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto Sales

905-721-1200

2011 Lincoln MKZ

2011 Lincoln MKZ

3.5l

2011 Lincoln MKZ

3.5l

Location

Boss Auto Sales

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

126,731KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7255505
  Stock #: BR769797
  VIN: 3LNHL2GC4BR769797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,731 KM

Vehicle Description

LUXURIOUS LINCOLN SEDAN W/ THE EVER RELIABLE 6 CYLINDER 3.5L ENGINE, LOADED W/ LEATHER/HEATED/COOLED POWER MEMORY SEATS, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, GPS NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, POWER PACKAGE, KEYLESS ENTRY, SAFETY, WARRANTY,  AND MORE*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

Boss Auto Sales

Boss Auto Sales

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

