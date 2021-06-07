2011 Lincoln MKZ

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,998 + taxes & licensing 1 2 6 , 7 3 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7255505

7255505 Stock #: BR769797

BR769797 VIN: 3LNHL2GC4BR769797

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 126,731 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Mirror Memory Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Included Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Bluetooth Connection

