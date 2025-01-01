Menu
<p>2011 Mazda 3. 4 Door Automatic in excellent condition comes CERTIFED </p><p> </p><p>power windoes </p><p>Power locks </p><p>keyless entry </p><p>power stearing </p><p>Power side mirrors </p><p>tilted stearing </p><p>am/fm/cd/aux stereo </p><p>ac </p><p>‘clean inside out </p><p>comes certified </p><p>$6495 plus applicable tax </p><p>financing available all credit welcome </p><p> </p><p>dealer </p><p>204000km </p><p> </p><p>SHUAIB AUTO </p><p>766 SIMCOE STREET </p><p>‘SOUTH OSHAWA </p><p>SHUAIBAUTO.COM</p><p>647 303 7143 </p>

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

204,000 KM

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

12941381

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
204,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1UFOB1396223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 204,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Mazda 3. 4 Door Automatic in excellent condition comes CERTIFED 

 

power windoes 

Power locks 

keyless entry 

power stearing 

Power side mirrors 

tilted stearing 

am/fm/cd/aux stereo 

ac 

‘clean inside out 

comes certified 

$6495 plus applicable tax 

financing available all credit welcome 

 

dealer 

204000km 

 

SHUAIB AUTO 

766 SIMCOE STREET 

‘SOUTH OSHAWA 

SHUAIBAUTO.COM

647 303 7143 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Shuaib Auto

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

