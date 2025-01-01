$6,495+ taxes & licensing
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
Location
Shuaib Auto
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
(647) 303-7143
Certified
$6,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 204,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Mazda 3. 4 Door Automatic in excellent condition comes CERTIFED
power windoes
Power locks
keyless entry
power stearing
Power side mirrors
tilted stearing
am/fm/cd/aux stereo
ac
‘clean inside out
comes certified
$6495 plus applicable tax
financing available all credit welcome
dealer
204000km
SHUAIB AUTO
766 SIMCOE STREET
‘SOUTH OSHAWA
SHUAIBAUTO.COM
647 303 7143
