Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2011 Mazda 3 Automatic 4 door in excellent condition comes certified </p><p><br />power windows </p><p>‘power locks </p><p>‘keyless entry </p><p>tilted stearing </p><p>heathed side mirrors </p><p>am/fm/cd/aux/</p><p>ac ice cold </p><p>very clean car inside out </p><p>cheap on gas </p><p>cheap on insurance </p><p>cheap to maintain </p><p>comes certified </p><p> </p><p>financing available all credit available weather good or bad </p><p> </p><p>$6699 plus applicable tax </p><p> </p><p>dealer </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>SHUIAB AUTO </p><p>766 SIMCOE STREET </p><p>‘SOUTH OSHAWA </p><p>647 303 7143 </p><p>‘SHUAIBAUTO.COM </p>

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

211,300 KM

Details Description Features

$6,699

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Watch This Vehicle
13164287

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,699

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
211,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1UF8B1428674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 211,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Mazda 3 Automatic 4 door in excellent condition comes certified 


power windows 

‘power locks 

‘keyless entry 

tilted stearing 

heathed side mirrors 

am/fm/cd/aux/

ac ice cold 

very clean car inside out 

cheap on gas 

cheap on insurance 

cheap to maintain 

comes certified 

 

financing available all credit available weather good or bad 

 

$6699 plus applicable tax 

 

dealer 

 

 

SHUIAB AUTO 

766 SIMCOE STREET 

‘SOUTH OSHAWA 

647 303 7143 

‘SHUAIBAUTO.COM 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Shuaib Auto

Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT 0 $8,695 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 for sale in Oshawa, ON
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 204,000 KM $6,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze LT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze LT 155,000 KM $7,695 + tax & lic

Email Shuaib Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shuaib Auto

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

Call Dealer

(647) 303-XXXX

(click to show)

(647) 303-7143

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,699

+ taxes & licensing>

Shuaib Auto

(647) 303-7143

2011 Mazda MAZDA3