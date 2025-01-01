$6,299+ taxes & licensing
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
Location
Shuaib Auto
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
(647) 303-7143
Certified
$6,299
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 211,151 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Mazda 3 Automatic 4 door in excellent condition comes certified
power windows
‘power locks
‘keyless entry
tilted stearing
heathed side mirrors
am/fm/cd/aux/
ac ice cold
very clean car inside out
cheap on gas
cheap on insurance
cheap to maintain
comes certified
financing available all credit available weather good or bad
$6299 plus applicable tax
dealer
SHUIAB AUTO
766 SIMCOE STREET
‘SOUTH OSHAWA
647 303 7143
‘SHUAIBAUTO.COM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Exterior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Shuaib Auto
Email Shuaib Auto
Shuaib Auto
Call Dealer
(647) 303-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
(647) 303-7143