<p>2011 Mazda 3 Automatic 4 door in excellent condition comes certified </p><p><br />power windows </p><p>‘power locks </p><p>‘keyless entry </p><p>tilted stearing </p><p>heathed side mirrors </p><p>am/fm/cd/aux/</p><p>ac ice cold </p><p>very clean car inside out </p><p>cheap on gas </p><p>cheap on insurance </p><p>cheap to maintain </p><p>comes certified </p><p> </p><p>financing available all credit available weather good or bad </p><p> </p><p>$6299 plus applicable tax </p><p> </p><p>dealer </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>SHUIAB AUTO </p><p>766 SIMCOE STREET </p><p>‘SOUTH OSHAWA </p><p>647 303 7143 </p><p>‘SHUAIBAUTO.COM</p>

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

211,151 KM

Details Description Features

$6,299

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

13324823

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,299

+ taxes & licensing

Used
211,151KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1UF8B1428674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 211,151 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Mazda 3 Automatic 4 door in excellent condition comes certified 


power windows 

‘power locks 

‘keyless entry 

tilted stearing 

heathed side mirrors 

am/fm/cd/aux/

ac ice cold 

very clean car inside out 

cheap on gas 

cheap on insurance 

cheap to maintain 

comes certified 

 

financing available all credit available weather good or bad 

 

$6299 plus applicable tax 

 

dealer 

 

 

SHUIAB AUTO 

766 SIMCOE STREET 

‘SOUTH OSHAWA 

647 303 7143 

‘SHUAIBAUTO.COM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Shuaib Auto

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

$6,299

+ taxes & licensing>

Shuaib Auto

(647) 303-7143

2011 Mazda MAZDA3