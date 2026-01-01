2011 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
2011 Mazda 3 Automatic 4 door in excellent condition comes certified 

power windows 

'power locks 

'keyless entry 

tilted stearing 

heathed side mirrors 

am/fm/cd/aux/

ac ice cold 

very clean car inside out 

cheap on gas 

cheap on insurance 

cheap to maintain 

comes certified 

 

financing available all credit available weather good or bad 

 

$6499 plus applicable tax 

 

dealer 

 

 

SHUIAB AUTO 

766 SIMCOE STREET 

'SOUTH OSHAWA 

647 303 7143 

'SHUAIBAUTO.COM

Location

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
211,151KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1UF8B1428674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 211,151 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Mazda 3 Automatic 4 door in excellent condition comes certified 


power windows 

‘power locks 

‘keyless entry 

tilted stearing 

heathed side mirrors 

am/fm/cd/aux/

ac ice cold 

very clean car inside out 

cheap on gas 

cheap on insurance 

cheap to maintain 

comes certified 

 

financing available all credit available weather good or bad 

 

$6499 plus applicable tax 

 

dealer 

 

 

SHUIAB AUTO 

766 SIMCOE STREET 

‘SOUTH OSHAWA 

647 303 7143 

‘SHUAIBAUTO.COM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

