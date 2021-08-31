2011 Mazda MAZDA3

+ taxes & licensing
905-576-8111
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
905-576-8111
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695
+ taxes & licensing
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111.
Vehicle Highlights:
Crystal White Pearl Mica Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Sunroof, Power & Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Group, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescopic Steering, Fog Lights, Rear Spoiler, Alloy Wheels, Cargo Privacy Cover, Traction Control, Dual Climate Control, Cold Air Conditioning, Rear Split & Folding Seats, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
"A fun car that can do it all, great condition and super low mileage for the year makes this 2011 Mazda 3 GT an easy choice! The car overall is in pretty solid shape, the body is in exceptional condition and the interior has been well kept. No rips/tears on the leather, no foul odors, no stories! Local new car dealership trade-in, don't miss it!" -Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2.
1-905-576-8111
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2