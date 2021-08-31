Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

97,357 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

Contact Seller
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GT | Auto | Leather | Sunroof | Alloys | Spoiler

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GT | Auto | Leather | Sunroof | Alloys | Spoiler

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

  1. 1633469472
  2. 1633469465
  3. 1633469475
  4. 1633469477
  5. 1633469478
  6. 1633469479
  7. 1633469478
  8. 1633469477
  9. 1633469477
  10. 1633469479
  11. 1633469476
  12. 1633469476
  13. 1633469476
  14. 1633469472
  15. 1633469476
  16. 1633469476
  17. 1633469478
  18. 1633469478
  19. 1633469478
  20. 1633469478
  21. 1633469514
  22. 1633469517
  23. 1633469523
  24. 1633469523
  25. 1633469523
  26. 1633469523
  27. 1633469521
  28. 1633469524
  29. 1633469521
  30. 1633469523
  31. 1633469522
  32. 1633469523
  33. 1633469523
  34. 1633469523
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

97,357KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7726621
  • Stock #: 115
  • VIN: JM1BL1M56B1460482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,357 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Crystal White Pearl Mica Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Sunroof, Power & Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Group, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescopic Steering, Fog Lights, Rear Spoiler, Alloy Wheels, Cargo Privacy Cover, Traction Control, Dual Climate Control, Cold Air Conditioning, Rear Split & Folding Seats, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
"A fun car that can do it all, great condition and super low mileage for the year makes this 2011 Mazda 3 GT an easy choice! The car overall is in pretty solid shape, the body is in exceptional condition and the interior has been well kept. No rips/tears on the leather, no foul odors, no stories! Local new car dealership trade-in, don't miss it!" -Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Navigation System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Automobiles

2012 Audi A3 2.0T | ...
 158,187 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Impal...
 189,800 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2014 Lexus IS 350 IS...
 153,993 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Email True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

Call Dealer

905-576-XXXX

(click to show)

905-576-8111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory