2011 Mazda MAZDA3

146,628 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GX | Auto | Power Group | Alloy Wheels | Clean

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GX | Auto | Power Group | Alloy Wheels | Clean

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

146,628KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7803519
  • Stock #: 124
  • VIN: JM1BL1UFXB1387254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,628 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Liquid Silver Metallic Exterior on Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Tilt Steering, Alloy Wheels with All-Season Tires, Cold Air Conditioning, Rear Split & Folding Seats, AM/FM/CD Player, Traction Control, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes:
"Local new car dealership trade-in, this 2011 Mazda 3 is in great shape inside and out! The body is in solid shape and the interior has been well looked after. A little on the basic side in terms of features but overall a very solid and reliable car. Come down and check it out!" -Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Warranty Included

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

