2011 Mazda MAZDA3
GX | Auto | Bluetooth | Alloys | Pwr Group | Tints
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
- Listing ID: 8423910
- Stock #: 189
- VIN: JM1BL1KF3B1477994
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 218,451 KM
Vehicle Description
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
Vehicle Highlights:
Crystal White Pearl Tricoat Exterior on Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission. 2.0 L Engine, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Aftermarket Bluetooth Connectivity, Alloy Wheels with Michelin Tires, Rear Spoiler, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Cold Air Conditioning, OEM Bug Deflector, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
"Perfect for new and experienced drivers alike, this 2011 Mazda 3 Hatchback is ready to rock and roll! The body is in pretty solid shape, and everything is working as it should! The car drives and handles well, and everything seems to be in ship-shape! Come down and check it out, your time won't be wasted!" -Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
Vehicle Features
