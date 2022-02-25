Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

218,451 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

GX | Auto | Bluetooth | Alloys | Pwr Group | Tints

GX | Auto | Bluetooth | Alloys | Pwr Group | Tints

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

218,451KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8423910
  • Stock #: 189
  • VIN: JM1BL1KF3B1477994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 218,451 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Crystal White Pearl Tricoat Exterior on Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission. 2.0 L Engine, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Aftermarket Bluetooth Connectivity, Alloy Wheels with Michelin Tires, Rear Spoiler, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Cold Air Conditioning, OEM Bug Deflector, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
"Perfect for new and experienced drivers alike, this 2011 Mazda 3 Hatchback is ready to rock and roll! The body is in pretty solid shape, and everything is working as it should! The car drives and handles well, and everything seems to be in ship-shape! Come down and check it out, your time won't be wasted!" -Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included

