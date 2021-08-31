Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA6

171,500 KM

$7,290

+ tax & licensing
$7,290

+ taxes & licensing

Mint Auto Sales

905-240-6468

2011 Mazda MAZDA6

2011 Mazda MAZDA6

GS

2011 Mazda MAZDA6

GS

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

905-240-6468

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,290

+ taxes & licensing

171,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8075236
  Stock #: 633
  VIN: 1YVHZ8BH1B5M03026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Bring us your trade

All of our vehicles are certified!!!

We have an on-site garage open from Monday to Friday to assist with all types of services that your vehicle may require.

On-site approval for leasing as low as 4.5%

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit... You’re Approved!!!

Call us at 905-240-MINT(6468)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth Connection

Mint Auto Sales

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

905-240-6468

