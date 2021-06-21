2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

+ taxes & licensing
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
Vehicle Highlights:
Arctic White Exterior on Tan Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, 4MATIC (A W D), Power Sunroof, Factory Installed Navigation System & Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Power Group, Alloy Wheels with Near-New Continental All-Season Tires, Telescopic Steering, Steering Wheel Controls, Aux Input, Fog Lights, Cold Air Conditioning, Dual Climate Control, Heated & Power Front Seats, Woodgrain Trim Throughout, Steering Wheel Controls and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
"I promise you, this is the cleanest 2011 C300 you'll find on the market today. Extremely well cared for and it shows. The body is like-new condition and the interior is just as fresh! Drives like a brand new Mercedes and handles just as it should. Local new car dealership trade-in, this one is fully loaded with the OEM navigation system and back-up camera. Beautiful in every angle, this car is flawless and it's here, at True North Automobiles waiting for you. Call now!" - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
