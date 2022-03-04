Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

150,306 KM

Details Description Features

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Mint Auto Sales

905-240-6468

Contact Seller
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 250

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 250

Location

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

905-240-6468

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

150,306KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8501000
  • Stock #: 655
  • VIN: WDDGF8FBXBF546007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,306 KM

Vehicle Description

We have an on-site garage open from Monday to Friday to assist with all types of services that your vehicle may require.

On-site approval for leasing as low as 4.5%

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit... You’re Approved!!!

Call us at 905-240-MINT(6468)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Power Driver Seat
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mint Auto Sales

2011 Mercedes-Benz C...
 150,306 KM
$10,990 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz B...
 159,000 KM
$8,990 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 192,000 KM
$7,990 + tax & lic

Email Mint Auto Sales

Mint Auto Sales

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

Call Dealer

905-240-XXXX

(click to show)

905-240-6468

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory