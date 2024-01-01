$27,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class
4MATIC 4dr ML 63 AMG
2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class
4MATIC 4dr ML 63 AMG
Location
A&P Auto Centre
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-571-1277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
110,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 4jgbb7hb7ba627479
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2399
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Running Boards/Side Steps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Email A&P Auto Centre
A&P Auto Centre
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Call Dealer
905-571-XXXX(click to show)
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
A&P Auto Centre
905-571-1277
2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class