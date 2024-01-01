Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

110,000 KM

Details Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

4MATIC 4dr ML 63 AMG

Watch This Vehicle
12026482

2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

4MATIC 4dr ML 63 AMG

Location

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-571-1277

  1. 1734534655
  2. 1734534655
  3. 1734534655
  4. 1734534655
  5. 1734534655
  6. 1734534655
  7. 1734534655
  8. 1734534655
  9. 1734534655
  10. 1734534655
  11. 1734534655
  12. 1734534655
  13. 1734534655
  14. 1734534654
  15. 1734534655
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
110,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 4jgbb7hb7ba627479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2399
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A&P Auto Centre

Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class 4MATIC 4dr ML 63 AMG for sale in Oshawa, ON
2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class 4MATIC 4dr ML 63 AMG 110,000 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chrysler Town & Country Limited for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 Chrysler Town & Country Limited 234,000 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC for sale in Oshawa, ON
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC 153,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email A&P Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A&P Auto Centre

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-1277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

A&P Auto Centre

905-571-1277

Contact Seller
2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class