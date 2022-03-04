0+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-653-1993
2011 Mitsubishi RVR
GT
Location
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
289-653-1993
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
0
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8463894
- VIN: JA4AJ4AU0BZ607387
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Mitsubishi RVR GT-AWD- Air Conditioning-Alloy Wheels-Backup Camera-Cruise Control-Heated Seats-Keyless Entry- Sensors-Power Seats-Power Windows- Moonroof..ect.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"
Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA
==== Buy with confidence; ====
We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC).
Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA)
Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins .
For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.
289 -653-1993
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa " just south of 401 and Bloor street. corner of Erie street and Simcoe-"
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.