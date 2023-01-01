2011 Nissan Altima

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,989 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 0 , 9 7 6 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10408905

10408905 VIN: 1N4AL2AP4BC166452

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 200,976 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Premium Sound System CD Player Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.