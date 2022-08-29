Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 RAM 1500

212,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

Contact Seller
2011 RAM 1500

2011 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" ST

Watch This Vehicle

2011 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" ST

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

212,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9107635
  • VIN: 1D7RV1CTXBS607184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 RAM 15004WD Quad Cab 140.5" SL 2013 RAM 15004WD Quad Cab 140.5" SLT -Truck Cap-One Owner- No Accident-This Ram comes equipped with many great features such as- chrome bumpers, and brake controller,  alloy wheels,  spray in bedliner, split folding rear bench seat,  power windows/ locks/ mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth/ AM/ FM/ SXM/ USB/ AUX/ CD, air conditioning, and more!! 

 We FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"


Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA
==== Buy with confidence; ====
We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC).

Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA)

Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins .

For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.

289 -653-1993

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa " just south of 401 and Bloor street. corner of Erie street and Simcoe-

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

2012 RAM 1500 4WD Qu...
 127,000 KM
$19,495 + tax & lic
2011 Kia Sportage FW...
 146,000 KM
$11,495 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Grand Car...
 125,000 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

Call Dealer

289-653-XXXX

(click to show)

289-653-1993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory