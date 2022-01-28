$7,960+ tax & licensing
$7,960
+ taxes & licensing
Rockcliff Auto Oshawa
905-240-0937
2011 Scion xB
5DR HB MAN
226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6
177,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: S132837
- VIN: JTLZE4FE5B1132837
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Purple
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 177,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Scion (Toyota) Xb with a 5 speed Manual
Nice roomy vehicle with lots of style, and legendary Toyota reliability.
Runs and drive very nice, already sorted.
Good History with only one small $1,100 claim back in 2017, we can provide Carfax if requested.
More pics will be posted shortly.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Manual
FWD
226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6