2011 Scion xB

177,000 KM

$7,960

+ tax & licensing
5DR HB MAN

5DR HB MAN

226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6

177,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8190684
  • Stock #: S132837
  • VIN: JTLZE4FE5B1132837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Scion (Toyota) Xb with a 5 speed Manual

Nice roomy vehicle with lots of style, and legendary Toyota reliability.

Runs and drive very nice, already sorted.

Good History with only one small $1,100 claim back in 2017, we can provide Carfax if requested.

More pics will be posted shortly.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Manual
FWD

226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6

