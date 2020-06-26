Menu
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

GB Services

905-922-0307

2011 Toyota Avalon

2011 Toyota Avalon

XLS Certiified

2011 Toyota Avalon

XLS Certiified

Location

GB Services

796 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

905-922-0307

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 277,104KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5315807
  • Stock #: BU397815
  • VIN: 4T1BK3DB0BU397815
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

All in pricing does not include HST,$10.00 Omvic fee,or licensing.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • CUP HOLDERS
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
  • Rear defogger
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Wheel Locks
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Front airbags
  • Alarm System/Anti-Theft System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

