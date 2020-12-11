Menu
2011 Toyota Tundra

167,889 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Plus Car Sales

416-551-0887

4WD Double Cab 146" 4.6L SR5

Location

347 Simcoe St S, Oshawa, ON L1H 4J5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

167,889KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6308949
  • Stock #: 264
  • VIN: 5TFUM5F17BX026267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 167,889 KM

Vehicle Description

Ontario vehicle, 2 owners , rust Proofing from privacy owner . 8Cyl Engine with Automatic Transmission. This car has 168,332 km. Silver Exterior with Black Interior. AM/FM/MP3 Audio System, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Dual Power and Heated Mirrors, Tilt Steering Column, Cruise Control, Air Bags, Air Conditioning, Digital Clock, Fog Lights, and much more. This car is in excellent condition inside and outside. The engine runs strong with no problem. The transmission is in excellent performing condition. The suspension is very tight as it should be. This nice car rides and drives great. Plus, it comes with a Car Proof report so you can purchase with peace of mind!


WE PROVIDE FINANCE FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT, APPLY AT


HTTPS://WWW.AUTOPLUSCARSALES.CA/CAR-LOAN-APPLICATION.


Vehicle can't be plated and derivable on the road (Licensed) if not certified ,The advertised price doesn't include the certification cost, Certification available for six hundred ninety five dollars WARRANTY AVAILABLE FROM 3 MONTHS TO 3 YEARS.


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

