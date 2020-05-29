+ taxes & licensing
6476423511
205 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J5
6476423511
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Toyota Venza 4dr Wgn V6 AWD
Sunroof
Alloy Wheels
Leather
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Two Sets of Keys
Power Windows
Power Locks
Has Books
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
205 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J5