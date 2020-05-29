Menu
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Babs Auto Sales

6476423511

2011 Toyota Venza

2011 Toyota Venza

2011 Toyota Venza

Location

Babs Auto Sales

205 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J5

6476423511

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 201,666KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5129171
  • VIN: 4T3BK3BB6BU060303
Exterior Colour
Gold
Interior Colour
Beige
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2011 Toyota Venza 4dr Wgn V6 AWD

Sunroof
Alloy Wheels
Leather
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Two Sets of Keys
Power Windows
Power Locks
Has Books

More inventory From Babs Auto Sales

2013 Toyota Sienna
 258,777 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2002 Toyota Camry So...
 112,587 KM
$2,995 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Corolla LE
 77,779 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic

Babs Auto Sales

Babs Auto Sales

205 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J5

