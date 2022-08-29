$15,999+ tax & licensing
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
A&P Auto Centre
905-571-1277
2011 Toyota Venza
4DR WGN V6 AWD
Location
A&P Auto Centre
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-571-1277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
146,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9206239
- VIN: 4t3bk3bbxbu050955
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
A&P Auto Centre
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3