2011 Toyota Venza

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999 + taxes & licensing 1 4 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9206239

9206239 VIN: 4t3bk3bbxbu050955

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey - Light

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Winter Tires Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Locks Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

