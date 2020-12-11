Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Volkswagen Golf

101,771 KM

Details Description Features

$8,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,498

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto Sales

905-721-1200

Contact Seller
2011 Volkswagen Golf

2011 Volkswagen Golf

2.5L

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Volkswagen Golf

2.5L

Location

Boss Auto Sales

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

  1. 6359759
  2. 6359759
  3. 6359759
  4. 6359759
  5. 6359759
  6. 6359759
  7. 6359759
  8. 6359759
  9. 6359759
  10. 6359759
  11. 6359759
  12. 6359759
  13. 6359759
  14. 6359759
  15. 6359759
Contact Seller

$8,498

+ taxes & licensing

101,771KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6359759
  • Stock #: BW203508
  • VIN: WVWDA7AJXBW203508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Mileage 101,771 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT SHAPE, RELIABLE 5 CYLINDER 2.5L ENGINE, 5DR HATCHBACK W/ HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE!
*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Dual front airbags
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
VANITY MIRRORS
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Heated Mirrors
Rear defogger
Front Wheel Drive
5 Cylinder Engine
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Steel Wheels
Rear Window Defroster

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Boss Auto Sales

2015 Lincoln MKZ AWD
 132,466 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Civic Sdn...
 127,998 KM
$7,498 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Focus SE
 66,952 KM
$7,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Boss Auto Sales

Boss Auto Sales

Boss Auto Sales

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-1200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory