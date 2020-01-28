Menu
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

Wolfsburg Edition

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

Wolfsburg Edition

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

905-240-6468

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 160,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4553415
  • Stock #: 461
  • VIN: WVGBV7AXXBW001134
Exterior Colour
Beige
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Turbocharged
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

