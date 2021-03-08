Menu
2012 Acura MDX

165,702 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

416-320-1462

2012 Acura MDX

2012 Acura MDX

SH-AWD | Camera | Leather | Sunroof | Bluetooth

2012 Acura MDX

SH-AWD | Camera | Leather | Sunroof | Bluetooth

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

416-320-1462

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

165,702KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6645209
  Stock #: 003
  VIN: 2HNYD2H25CH002958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 165,702 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase! Please note: Our website is in the final stages of being built, in the meantime, if you have any questions, comments, or concerns, please don't hesitate to reach out via e-mail or telephone. We're open 7 days a week to accommodate you! 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Crystal Black Pearl Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Power & Heated Memory Seats, Power Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Near-New Michellin Tires, Reverse Camera, Bluetooth, Viper Remote Starter, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescopic Steering, Tow Package, Woodgrain Trim Throughout, Tinted Glass & Much More! *This vehicle qualifies for financing!*

Manager's Notes: 
"I've driven many MDX's in the past but this one feels different. It's tight, it's agile, very light on it's feet and still very comfortable for daily drives or family road trips! Come down and check this one out, you won't be wasting your time!" - Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

