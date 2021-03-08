2012 Acura MDX

+ taxes & licensing
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase! Please note: Our website is in the final stages of being built, in the meantime, if you have any questions, comments, or concerns, please don't hesitate to reach out via e-mail or telephone. We're open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
Vehicle Highlights:
Crystal Black Pearl Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Power & Heated Memory Seats, Power Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Near-New Michellin Tires, Reverse Camera, Bluetooth, Viper Remote Starter, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescopic Steering, Tow Package, Woodgrain Trim Throughout, Tinted Glass & Much More! *This vehicle qualifies for financing!*
Manager's Notes:
"I've driven many MDX's in the past but this one feels different. It's tight, it's agile, very light on it's feet and still very comfortable for daily drives or family road trips! Come down and check this one out, you won't be wasting your time!" - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
