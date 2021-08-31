Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Audi A3

158,187 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

Contact Seller
2012 Audi A3

2012 Audi A3

2.0T | Auto | S-Line | Quattro | Leather | Roof

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Audi A3

2.0T | Auto | S-Line | Quattro | Leather | Roof

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

  1. 1633452895
  2. 1633452883
  3. 1633452896
  4. 1633452896
  5. 1633452896
  6. 1633452897
  7. 1633452896
  8. 1633452895
  9. 1633452896
  10. 1633452897
  11. 1633452896
  12. 1633452897
  13. 1633452895
  14. 1633452894
  15. 1633452892
  16. 1633452896
  17. 1633452895
  18. 1633452892
  19. 1633452896
  20. 1633452896
  21. 1633452915
  22. 1633452926
  23. 1633452926
  24. 1633452927
  25. 1633452927
  26. 1633452926
  27. 1633452927
  28. 1633452927
  29. 1633452923
  30. 1633452927
  31. 1633452927
  32. 1633452927
  33. 1633452925
  34. 1633452927
  35. 1633452925
  36. 1633452923
  37. 1633452926
  38. 1633452927
  39. 1633452928
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

158,187KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7725934
  • Stock #: 114
  • VIN: WAUMFCFM7CA112219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,187 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Brilliant Black Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, Quattro [A W D], S-Line Package, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated & Power Seats with Lumbar Support, Rear Spoiler, Power Group, Fog Lights, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Cargo Privacy Cover, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescopic Steering, Cruise Control, Paddle Shifters, Dual Climate Control, Cold Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
"Fun size and sporty, this 2012 Audi A3 S-Line Quattro is the perfect commuter for just about any driver! Very Clean inside and out, the body is in solid shape for the year and the interior still smells like-new! Come down and check it out, you won't be wasting your time!" -Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Panoramic Roof
Dual Moonroof
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Automobiles

2013 Chevrolet Impal...
 189,800 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2014 Lexus IS 350 IS...
 153,993 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Pathfind...
 96,402 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic

Email True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

Call Dealer

905-576-XXXX

(click to show)

905-576-8111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory