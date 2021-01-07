Menu
2012 Audi A4

156,930 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Plus Car Sales

416-551-0887

2012 Audi A4

2012 Audi A4

4dr Sdn Auto quattro 2.0T Premium Plus

2012 Audi A4

4dr Sdn Auto quattro 2.0T Premium Plus

Location

Auto Plus Car Sales

347 Simcoe St S, Oshawa, ON L1H 4J5

416-551-0887

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

156,930KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6491182
  Stock #: 280
  VIN: WAUKFCFL3CA117030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 156,930 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Leather, Navigation W/ Hard Drive, Drive Train - All Wheel, Heated Seats - Driver and Passenger, Navigation System, Power Moonroof, Cruise Control, Fog Lights.


we provide finance for all types of credit, apply at


 https://www.autopluscarsales.ca/car-loan-application.


warranty available from 3 months to 3 years.


our showroom is open by appointment only, following strict sanitation and physical distancing guidelines as possible. let us know what day and time best works for you. we want to ensure your convenience and safety.


vehicle cant be plated and derivable on the road (licensed) if not certified. certification available for six hundred ninety-five dollars


 


 


 AUTO PLUS CAR SALES


437 SIMCOE ST, SOUTH, OSHAWA, ON, L1H 4J5


416-676-4941

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Entertainment System
Night Vision
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Leather Steering Wheels

Auto Plus Car Sales

Auto Plus Car Sales

347 Simcoe St S, Oshawa, ON L1H 4J5

416-551-0887

Alternate Numbers
647-409-4745
