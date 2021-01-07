2012 Audi A4

+ taxes & licensing
416-551-0887
347 Simcoe St S, Oshawa, ON L1H 4J5
416-551-0887
+ taxes & licensing
Bluetooth, Leather, Navigation W/ Hard Drive, Drive Train - All Wheel, Heated Seats - Driver and Passenger, Navigation System, Power Moonroof, Cruise Control, Fog Lights.
we provide finance for all types of credit, apply at
https://www.autopluscarsales.ca/car-loan-application.
warranty available from 3 months to 3 years.
our showroom is open by appointment only, following strict sanitation and physical distancing guidelines as possible. let us know what day and time best works for you. we want to ensure your convenience and safety.
vehicle cant be plated and derivable on the road (licensed) if not certified. certification available for six hundred ninety-five dollars
AUTO PLUS CAR SALES
437 SIMCOE ST, SOUTH, OSHAWA, ON, L1H 4J5
416-676-4941
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
347 Simcoe St S, Oshawa, ON L1H 4J5