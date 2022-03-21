Menu
2012 Audi A4

165,000 KM

Details Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

A&P Auto Centre

905-571-1277

2.0T

Location

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8704652
  • VIN: waubfcfl6cn010157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

