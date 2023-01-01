Menu
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

98,695 KM

Details Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

98,695KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10548603
  • VIN: 1G1PF5SC9C7171075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,695 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

