This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C


 R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.


 Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.



 R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

155,405 KM

$6,789

+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,789

+ taxes & licensing

155,405KM
VIN 1G1PF5SC7C7406220

  • Exterior Colour Graphite
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,405 KM

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Sunroof / Moonroof

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

$6,789

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2012 Chevrolet Cruze