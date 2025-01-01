Menu
2012 Chevy Cruze LTZ 1.4. 4 Door Automatic great on gas in excellent condition comes certified and 1 year warranty including the price Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Power side mirrors Heated seats Ac Am/fm/cd bluthtooth Leather interior Cruse control Fog lights Remote starte Clean inside out 161000 km. Comes certified with 1 year warranty unlimited km $3000 per claim $7495 plus applicable tax Financing available all credit welcome bad or good. DEALER SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

161,000 KM

$7,395

+ tax & licensing
LTZ

12177226

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
161,000KM
Excellent Condition

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

2012 Chevy Cruze LTZ 1.4. 4 Door Automatic great on gas in excellent condition comes certified and 1 year warranty including the price Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Power side mirrors Heated seats Ac Am/fm/cd bluthtooth Leather interior Cruse control Fog lights Remote starte Clean inside out 161000 km. Comes certified with 1 year warranty unlimited km $3000 per claim $7495 plus applicable tax Financing available all credit welcome bad or good. DEALER SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Forward Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

(647) 303-7143

