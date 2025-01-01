$7,395+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
LTZ
Location
Shuaib Auto
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
(647) 303-7143
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,395
+ taxes & licensing
Used
161,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 161,000 KM
Vehicle Description
scription2012 Chevy Cruze LTZ 1.4. 4 Door Automatic great on gas in excellent condition comes certified and 1 year warranty including the price Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Power side mirrors Heated seats Ac Am/fm/cd bluthtooth Leather interior Cruse control Fog lights Remote starte Clean inside out 161000 km. Comes certified with 1 year warranty unlimited km $3000 per claim $7495 plus applicable tax Financing available all credit welcome bad or good. DEALER SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Forward Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Wireless Charger
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
More inventory From Shuaib Auto
