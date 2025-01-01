$7,300+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
Location
Shuaib Auto
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
(647) 303-7143
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,300
+ taxes & licensing
Used
161,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PH5SC4C7133442
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour LEATHER
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 161,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Chevy cruze LTZ 1.4 Turbo 4 Door Automatic comes certified
power windows
power locks
keyless entry
tilted stearing
am/fm/cd/bluetooth aux
cruise control
heated sets
ac
‘clean inside out
comes certified
$7300 plus applicable taxes
financing available all credit welcome
dealer
SHUIAB AUTO
766 SIMCOE STREET
‘SOUTH OSHAWA
647 303 7143
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Shuaib Auto
2011 Honda Civic SE 184,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Cruze 161,000 KM $7,300 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Sonic 5dr HB LT Auto 170,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Email Shuaib Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shuaib Auto
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
Call Dealer
(647) 303-XXXX(click to show)
$7,300
+ taxes & licensing
Shuaib Auto
(647) 303-7143
2012 Chevrolet Cruze