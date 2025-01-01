Menu
<p>2012 Chevy cruze LTZ 1.4 Turbo  4 Door Automatic comes certified </p><p>power windows </p><p>power locks </p><p>keyless entry </p><p>tilted stearing </p><p>am/fm/cd/bluetooth aux </p><p>cruise control </p><p>heated sets </p><p>ac </p><p>‘clean inside out </p><p> </p><p>comes certified </p><p> </p><p>$6999  plus applicable taxes </p><p>financing available all credit welcome </p><p> </p><p>dealer </p><p> </p><p>SHUIAB AUTO </p><p>766 SIMCOE STREET </p><p>‘SOUTH OSHAWA </p><p>647 303 7143</p>

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

161,000 KM

Details

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LTZ

12399531

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LTZ

Location

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
161,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PH5SC4C7133442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Leather colours
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Chevy cruze LTZ 1.4 Turbo  4 Door Automatic comes certified 

power windows 

power locks 

keyless entry 

tilted stearing 

am/fm/cd/bluetooth aux 

cruise control 

heated sets 

ac 

‘clean inside out 

 

comes certified 

 

$6999  plus applicable taxes 

financing available all credit welcome 

 

dealer 

 

SHUIAB AUTO 

766 SIMCOE STREET 

‘SOUTH OSHAWA 

647 303 7143

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Shuaib Auto

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Shuaib Auto

(647) 303-7143

2012 Chevrolet Cruze