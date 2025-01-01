$6,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn LTZ Turbo w/1SA
Location
Shuaib Auto
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
(647) 303-7143
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
161,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PH5SC4C7133442
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Colour
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 161,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Chevy cruze LTZ 1.4 Turbo 4 Door Automatic comes certified
power windows
power locks
keyless entry
tilted stearing
am/fm/cd/bluetooth aux
cruise control
heated sets
ac
‘clean inside out
comes certified
$6999 plus applicable taxes
financing available all credit welcome
dealer
SHUIAB AUTO
766 SIMCOE STREET
‘SOUTH OSHAWA
647 303 7143
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
