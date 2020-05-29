Menu
$7,390

+ taxes & licensing

ENG Automotive Group

905-728-6511

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LS+ w/1SB

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LS+ w/1SB

Location

ENG Automotive Group

56 Bloor St. East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M2

905-728-6511

$7,390

+ taxes & licensing

  • 68,400KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5132678
  • Stock #: 317010R
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SH5C7317010
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Local trade. 2 owner non smoker. Clean Carfax. 1.8 liter engine. Automatic with power windows, AC, power locks and auto-start. Reliable and economical on gas and insurance. Financing Available. $7390 + HST and Licensing. Please call or email for further details. 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag

ENG Automotive Group

ENG Automotive Group

56 Bloor St. East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M2

905-728-6511

Alternate Numbers
905-261-1753
