2012 Chevrolet Cruze

239,500 KM

$5,290

+ tax & licensing
$5,290

+ taxes & licensing

Mint Auto Sales

905-240-6468

LT Turbo+ w/1SB

LT Turbo+ w/1SB

Location

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,290

+ taxes & licensing

239,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7751751
  • Stock #: 619
  • VIN: 1G1PG5SC9C7162275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 239,500 KM

Vehicle Description

All-cash sales now include a 3-month warranty!!!

All of our vehicles are certified!!!

We have an on-site garage open from Monday to Friday to assist with all types of services that your vehicle may require.

On-site approval for leasing as low as 4.5%

 

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit... You’re Approved!!!

 

Call us at 905-240-MINT(6468)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

